Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’ enters Rs 100 crore club

January 29, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

The craze around actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action thriller film Fighter doesn't seem to end. The film has now entered Rs 100 crore club in India. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 30.20 crore which took the film's total 4-day collection to Rs 123.60 crore in India till now.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*... The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence... Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: Rs 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Fighter was released in the theatres on January 25 and received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audiences.The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.