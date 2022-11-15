Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for ‘Fighter’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has commenced filming for his next movie Fighter. Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame.
Hrithik shared the news of kickstarting the first shoot schedule of Fighter on his Instagram Stories on Monday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Right! Let’s go …. @marflix_pictures #Fighter,” the actor captioned a picture of him with the director.
Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Fighter is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.
The film, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.
Trending
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people starting this week, reports New York Times
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Virginia campus shooting leaves three killed, two injured; manhunt continues
Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action crime thriller Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.
ADVERTISEMENT