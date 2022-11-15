  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for ‘Fighter’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor

November 15, 2022 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

PTI
(L) Hrithik Roshan with director Siddharth Anand; (R) Poster of ‘Fighter’

(L) Hrithik Roshan with director Siddharth Anand; (R) Poster of ‘Fighter’ | Photo Credit: @marflix_pictures/Instagram

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has commenced filming for his next movie Fighter. Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame.

Hrithik shared the news of kickstarting the first shoot schedule of Fighter on his Instagram Stories on Monday evening.

“Right! Let’s go …. @marflix_pictures #Fighter,” the actor captioned a picture of him with the director.

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Fighter is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action crime thriller Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.