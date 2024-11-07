‘Hridayapoorvam’: Sangeeth Prathap joins Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad film

Editor-actor Sangeeth Prathap has joined Hridyapoorvam, the Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad movie. Sangeeth recently gained praise for his performance in the blockbuster movie Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju.

Sathyan Anthikad has written the story of the movie while Sonu TP has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie. Anu Moothedath is the cinematographer while Prasanth Madhav, who worked in Aadujeevitham, is the production designer.

Sangeeth, who impressed fans with his portrayal of the character Aadi in Premalu, was part of the recent Malayalam movie Jai Ganesh as an editor. He will also be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie Bromance, also starring Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar. The actor will also be a part of Premalu 2.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban. He is awaiting the release of Empuraan, the much-hyped sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. He is also gearing up for the release of Barroz, his directorial debut billed as a children’s fantasy movie.

