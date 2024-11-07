ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hridayapoorvam’: Sangeeth Prathap joins Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad film

Published - November 07, 2024 01:34 pm IST

Sangeeth Prathap, who gained praise for his performance in the blockbuster movie ‘Premalu’, will also be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Bromance’

The Hindu Bureau

Sangeeth Prathap with Sathyan Anthikad. | Photo Credit: @sangeeth.prathap/Instagram

Editor-actor Sangeeth Prathap has joined Hridyapoorvam, the Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad movie. Sangeeth recently gained praise for his performance in the blockbuster movie Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju.

Sathyan Anthikad has written the story of the movie while Sonu TP has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie. Anu Moothedath is the cinematographer while Prasanth Madhav, who worked in Aadujeevitham, is the production designer.

Sangeeth, who impressed fans with his portrayal of the character Aadi in Premalu, was part of the recent Malayalam movie Jai Ganesh as an editor. He will also be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie Bromance, also starring Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar. The actor will also be a part of Premalu 2.

