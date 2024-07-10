ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hridayapoorvam’: Mohanlal’s film with Sathyan Anthikad gets a title

Published - July 10, 2024 04:21 pm IST

‘Hridayapoorvam’ is penned by the filmmaker while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sonu TP

The Hindu Bureau

Sathyan Anthikad, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor | Photo Credit: @sathyan.anthikad.official/Facebook

We earlier reported that Mohanlal is reuniting with filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad for a new film, their 18th collaboration as actor and director. The makers of the film have now revealed that the film is titled Hridayapoorvam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Mohanlal’s next with Sathyan Anthikad

Hridayapoorvam is penned by the filmmaker while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sonu TP who is known for the short film Night Call (2022).

Book on actor Mohanlal released

In a long post, the filmmaker also shared the crew details of Hridayapoorvam. Anu Moothedath is in charge of cinematography while Prasanth Madhav is on board as the art director.

It was earlier announced that composer Justin Prabhakaran will be composing music for Hridayapoorvam. Interestingly, Justin was also the composer of the directorial debut of Sathyan’s son, Akhil Sathyan’s Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum.  He is also working on Akhil’s upcoming film with Nivin Pauly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US