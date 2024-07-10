GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Hridayapoorvam’: Mohanlal’s film with Sathyan Anthikad gets a title

‘Hridayapoorvam’ is penned by the filmmaker while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sonu TP

Published - July 10, 2024 04:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sathyan Anthikad, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor

Sathyan Anthikad, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor | Photo Credit: @sathyan.anthikad.official/Facebook

We earlier reported that Mohanlal is reuniting with filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad for a new film, their 18th collaboration as actor and director. The makers of the film have now revealed that the film is titled Hridayapoorvam.

Hridayapoorvam is penned by the filmmaker while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sonu TP who is known for the short film Night Call (2022).

In a long post, the filmmaker also shared the crew details of Hridayapoorvam. Anu Moothedath is in charge of cinematography while Prasanth Madhav is on board as the art director.

It was earlier announced that composer Justin Prabhakaran will be composing music for Hridayapoorvam. Interestingly, Justin was also the composer of the directorial debut of Sathyan’s son, Akhil Sathyan’s Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum.  He is also working on Akhil’s upcoming film with Nivin Pauly.

