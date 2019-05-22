How trains play a crucial role for romance in Hindi films

Outside, the clouds move softly along, backlit by the rays of the sun. They accompany the train as it chugs through the countryside and the trees run in the opposite direction. Inside the compartment, a young man (Dev Anand) breaks into a song, ‘Apni to har aah’ (Kala Bazar, 1960). An elderly couple nods in appreciation, thinking it is a bhajan, but their daughter who is in the upper berth suspects the song is directed at her...

Just like this Mohamed Rafi classic, there are songs galore in Bollywood where a train ride has provided the setting. The earthy melody and strong lyrics of these peripatetic singers sometimes narrated the storyline. The bhajan, ‘Kaisi toone reet rachi Bhagwan’, from Oonche Log (1965) sounded a warning to the errant young man about the repercussions of his actions, every time he undertook a journey on the train. And unsurprisingly, the sinner met his painful death in the train itself. Another classic example is the Kishore solo ‘Gaadi bula rahi hai’ from Dost (1974). Very few themes have been so intimately woven around a train song as this one. The song kept recurring through the film, as the story progressed.

There are many reasons to lament the extinction of the steam-engines. Remember the driver in Kitaab (1977) who told his love story to the night sky as the train chugged along? He knew that the love of his life, Dhanno, would be waiting for him by the railway tracks at the appointed hour to signal to him. The strange sound kickstarting ‘Dhanno ki aankhon mein’ was created on the flanger attached to the guitar. This was the first time this contraption was used in a Hindi film song. There was some brilliant track-mixing in the song with the voice of the singer and the chuffing of the train merging effortlessly. In the same song, Anand Bakshi, the common man’s poet, speaks of duty and the fire-in-the-heart resolve of a steam engine to march on towards its goal, setting us an example to follow.

Evergreen numbers (anti-clockwise from top) ‘Mere sapnon ki rani, ‘Gaadi bula rahi hai’ and ‘Jiya ho’

Eternal romances have sprung up inside and outside of these trains. Heroes on bikes and cars could easily keep pace with the slow-moving locomotives and sing to their sweethearts inside the trains. Just like Dev Anand did in Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai (1961) when he sang ‘Jiya ho jiya kuch bol do’ to Asha Parekh. Or Rajesh Khanna, who serenaded Sharmila Tagore from a jeep, in Aradhana (1969), singing ‘Mere Sapnon ki rani’ to her. (By the way, in the scene where Rajesh Khanna sings ‘Mere Sapnon ki Rani’, Sharmila is not there in the train! She shot for the scene at Natraj Studios, in Mumbai!).

The steam engine trains brought with them embedded music and poetry. In ‘Apni to har aah’, apart from solitary acoustic guitar, there were notes of the bamboo flute signifying the whistle of the steam engine. Right from Kanan Devi’s ‘Toofan Mail’ song from Jawab (1942), the chuffing of the steam engine provided the meter of the track while its whistle formed the interlude or the introductory bars. That was evident in the Talat-Suraiyya classic duet ‘Rahi Matwale’ from Waris (1954). The locomotive-like rhythm was usually arranged on the organ, but on occasions the mouth organ stepped up. In the Hemant Kumar classic ‘Hai apna dil to awara’ from Solva Saal (1958), the mouth organ filler counts among the most remembered pieces in Bollywood history.

The steam engines may have made way for diesel run and electric engines, but the songs did not stop. Air-conditioned compartments shut out the fresh air and sunlight… and banished Mother Nature outdoors. But romance continued to blossom inside in ‘Jeevan hai ek sapna’ (Honeymoon, 1973) where newlyweds Anil Dhawan and Leena Chandravarkar discover love! This brings back memories of the 1950s when Talat Mahmood and Suraiya fall in love on a train journey to ‘Rahi matwale’.