 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action teaser: Hiccup and Toothless bring DreamWorks’ legend to life

This live-action remake is a faithful reimagining of DreamWorks Animation’s 2010 hit, which was based on Cressida Cowell’s book series

Updated - November 20, 2024 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the live-action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

A still from the live-action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ | Photo Credit: DreamWorks

Universal Pictures has dropped the first teaser for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, offering fans a glimpse of the beloved story reimagined. The film, directed by Dean DeBlois, is set to hit theaters on June 13, 2025.

'How to Train Your Dragon - The Hidden World' review: Monsters and men

This live-action remake is a faithful reimagining of DreamWorks Animation’s 2010 hit, which was based on Cressida Cowell’s book series. Starring Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, the film follows the journey of a young Viking who defies expectations by befriending a dragon named Toothless instead of hunting it.

The teaser highlights Hiccup’s internal struggle, showcasing a poignant exchange with his father, Stoick the Vast, reprised by Gerard Butler. “Dad, I can’t kill dragons,” Hiccup confesses, to which Stoick firmly responds, “But you will.”

Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the original animated film with Chris Sanders, returns as writer and director, ensuring a faithful recreation of the original’s charm. Producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel join DeBlois in bringing this vision to life.

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has been a critical and commercial success, earning four Academy Award nominations and grossing over $1.6 billion globally. The animated series includes two sequels — How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — as well as spin-off short films and TV series.

Published - November 20, 2024 01:19 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.