‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action teaser: Hiccup and Toothless bring DreamWorks’ legend to life

Universal Pictures has dropped the first teaser for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, offering fans a glimpse of the beloved story reimagined. The film, directed by Dean DeBlois, is set to hit theaters on June 13, 2025.

This live-action remake is a faithful reimagining of DreamWorks Animation’s 2010 hit, which was based on Cressida Cowell’s book series. Starring Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, the film follows the journey of a young Viking who defies expectations by befriending a dragon named Toothless instead of hunting it.

The Legend is Real. Experience #HowToTrainYourDragon only in theaters June 13! pic.twitter.com/SxYImI7L2Z — #HowToTrainYourDragon (@HTTYDragon) November 19, 2024

The teaser highlights Hiccup’s internal struggle, showcasing a poignant exchange with his father, Stoick the Vast, reprised by Gerard Butler. “Dad, I can’t kill dragons,” Hiccup confesses, to which Stoick firmly responds, “But you will.”

Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the original animated film with Chris Sanders, returns as writer and director, ensuring a faithful recreation of the original’s charm. Producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel join DeBlois in bringing this vision to life.

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has been a critical and commercial success, earning four Academy Award nominations and grossing over $1.6 billion globally. The animated series includes two sequels — How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — as well as spin-off short films and TV series.