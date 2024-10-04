ADVERTISEMENT

‘How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ is Thailand’s official submission for the Oscars 2025

Published - October 04, 2024 11:42 am IST

Produced by Thai studio GDH, the film follows M, a young man who moves in with his terminally ill grandmother in an attempt to secure her inheritance

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Thailand has selected How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies as its official submission for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. Directed by Pat Boonnitipat, the film has become a major box office success across Asia, grossing $50 million globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is India’s official submission to Oscars 2025

Produced by Thai studio GDH, the film follows M, a young man played by singer-actor Putthipong Assaratanakul (also known as Billkin), who moves in with his terminally ill grandmother in an attempt to secure her inheritance. The touching story has resonated widely, especially outside of Thailand, where it has set box office records.

In Singapore and Malaysia, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies became the highest-grossing Thai film of all time. In Indonesia, the film garnered over 3.5 million admissions, overtaking Exhuma to become the top-grossing Asian film ever in the country. Netflix later acquired its streaming rights for Southeast Asia.

Sandhya Suri’s police thriller ‘Santosh’ selected as UK’s official submission to the Oscars 2025

GDH, the film’s studio, described How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies as a “cultural phenomenon,” uniting audiences across generations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US