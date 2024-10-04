‘How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ is Thailand’s official submission for the Oscars 2025

Thailand has selected How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies as its official submission for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. Directed by Pat Boonnitipat, the film has become a major box office success across Asia, grossing $50 million globally.

Produced by Thai studio GDH, the film follows M, a young man played by singer-actor Putthipong Assaratanakul (also known as Billkin), who moves in with his terminally ill grandmother in an attempt to secure her inheritance. The touching story has resonated widely, especially outside of Thailand, where it has set box office records.

In Singapore and Malaysia, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies became the highest-grossing Thai film of all time. In Indonesia, the film garnered over 3.5 million admissions, overtaking Exhuma to become the top-grossing Asian film ever in the country. Netflix later acquired its streaming rights for Southeast Asia.

GDH, the film’s studio, described How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies as a “cultural phenomenon,” uniting audiences across generations.

