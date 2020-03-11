Kamal Haasan to Ajith Kumar: Meet the bouncers who guard your favourite stars

“Are you guys out of your mind? Didn’t we brief you about this well in advance? Where is your boss?...” The event organiser is clearly livid.

I am at a low-key award show, where the organiser is giving a dressing down to a group of visibly mortified bouncers. Their fault? Wearing trainers when the instruction was to wear black shoes, coinciding with their ‘Men in Black’ costume.

As it turns out, such episodes are an occupational hazard. “There can never be an event without errors. Hiccups are bound to happen in our profession,” says S Sathya with a faint smile to imply that the situation is under control.

Towering men in tight T-shirts, condescendingly flexing their muscles, bouncers often seem intimidating to the general public. However, there is more to these men than bulging biceps and that stereotypical menacing gaze. “You can flaunt your physique. But that alone won’t guarantee opportunities. What matters, in this profession, is smart work and the ability to think on your feet,” he says, dispelling the notion that a chiselled body is all that it takes to break into this world.

A wistful watchdog

Sathya is the proprietor of The Expendables Bouncers, which was established in 2011 with the singular intention of providing security to film stars.

Bouncers are enlisted on the basis of three categories of service: nightclub bouncers, personal bodyguards and protocol team. The latter is an expansive service usually reserved for VVIP stars. He cites the example of Hrithik Roshan’s recent trip to Chennai, where his team trailed the actor through the day. “We received him at the airport and took him to a mall in the city. It was quite challenging since over 40,000 people had gathered at the venue.”

Today, his clients include Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, amongst others. “Wherever the celebrity goes, I follow,” he laughs. His company is responsible for the safety and security of stars, irrespective of the scale of the event — be it an award show, private party or corporate event. So, Sathya is invariably on the lookout for more hires, although he has a “loyal” team of 20. “Staff keep rotating, depending on the event. None of them is a full-time employee and they work for multiple companies at any given time,” he says, adding that they earn anywhere between ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per person, per event.

S Sathya with Kamal Haasan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After graduating with a diploma in Mechanical Engineering in 2009, Sathya was looking for a way to make easy money to meet household expenses. Like many fitness enthusiast, he was primed to take part in bodybuilding championships. But his quick fix was a part-time job as a bodyguard — a term interchangably used with ‘bouncer’ in the city.

“I still remember my first event, a private party on New Year’s Eve. That was when bouncers first started wearing black T-shirts and track pants,” he recalls, discussing Chennai in the early 2000s. He says he was overwhelmed for the initial few years. For one, there wasn’t much scope for physical work, since they were stationed at one place for up to seven hours. “Nobody briefed us about what was expected; all of us were new. We were paid around ₹150 to ₹200 for an event,” he says.

Sathya adds that the decision to start a full-fledged security service was actually an afterthought, when he had gone to watch The Expendables (2010). “There is a scene where all actors come together in a slow-motion sequence. That made me name my company after the movie,” he says, “Our first event ended with us posing like the iconic still from TheExpendables.”

Sathya with Ajith Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Each time Sathya gets an offer from a client, he devises a plan keeping in mind entry and exit points, as well as logistical challenges. There is a mandatory briefing session before the event, on the team’s role. “No foul language, no intimidating looks and never get physical... these I insist on,” says Sathya. But, he adds, “It all boils down to the kind of crowd you’re dealing with.”

The hard way

There is one particular memory about a fan, which he describes as “harrowing”. It involved a leading Tamil star, so naturally, it invited eyeballs and shutterbugs. Sathya and his team were occupied with their usual ‘push and nudge’ technique — an approach that blocks the crowd from getting close to actors.

Everything went smoothly until a fan launched himself at the celebrity from the podium, landing just a few feet from him. He says, “We swung into action and formed a human chain. But the star intervened and was gracious enough to pose for a picture with the fan.”

A bouncer’s diary Sathya works out two hours every day at C3 Fitness in Royapuram. His diet chart for muscle gain is as follows:

Breakfast: Oats and juice.

Lunch: Brown rice with chicken and four egg whites.

Snacks: White bread and fruits.

Dinner: Roti with chicken or beef or tuna.

Vijay and Nayanthara are two stars who have a massive fan following, according to Sathya.

The Expendables Bouncers’ next big event is Master audio launch, scheduled to take place on March 15.

He adds, “People, especially fans, don’t understand our job and tend to get personal. There have been times where I have been abused and hit,” he says.

In his rulebook, the priority is to ensure a safe environment. “You need to gauge the celebrity’s mood and act accordingly,” says Sathya, “ If they are impressed with your work, your name spreads like wildfire in the industry.”

Sathya says he is rarely starstruck. Except for the time when he met his idol Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor had flown to Chennai for the audio launch of Shankar’s I in 2014.

“From receiving him at the airport to watching him work out at the gym, everything was surreal for me. It’s a feeling only fitness enthusiasts would get,” he says, adding that it was one of the biggest shows he handled, with over 200 bouncers at his disposal.

Another silver lining was a chance to meet Kai Greene when he arrived in the city for a gym launch. “He is like God to me. I couldn’t get time with Arnold, but I spoke to Kai Greene and took a picture with him. I had goosebumps that day.”

Sathya says he cannot afford to skip a gym session and has to pump some iron for at least two hours a day. “The day you gain fat is when you become unfit for this profession. It’s your body that earns you bread and butter.”