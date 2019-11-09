How sound brought ‘Asuran’ to life

Allow me to push the boundaries of this piece right at the beginning. Is it possible to think about sound in terms of colours?

Cinema is, predominantly, a visual appeal medium. Except, without the holy trinity of sound elements — music, effects and ambient noise, no film can offer its audience an immersive package. If the addition of sound is what that enhances your movie watching experience, then it is not out of bounds to suggest that it also adds a different colour to the visual aesthetic.

Life support

It is in this context I meet T Udaya Kumar, a final mix engineer at Knack Studios on RK Salai, and whose work you would have listened to in these recent films — Visaranai, Merku Thodarchi Malai, Chennai 28 II, Viswasam, Vedalam, Vada Chennai, Aadai and, the film we are here to discuss more about, Asuran.

Dhanush in ‘Asuran’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A little over a month ago, as I sat down to watch and review the Dhanush-starrer, I could not help but wonder at the quality of sound that Vetri Maaran had put to use in Asuran. In the next few days, I remember saying to any friend or colleague (who had walked up to me for an opinion on the film) that should they choose to watch Asuran, they must not miss the title credits at the beginning. Such was the brilliance of GV Prakash Kumar’s music in setting the tone of the film.

“For Asuran, we treated it with natural sound and tried to retain more live elements. The film till the interval had an off-beat application of sound, and after the fight sequence at the interval block, it takes on a commercial appearance,” says Udaya Kumar.

If GV Prakash’s music was the soul that added life to Vetri Maaran’s moving images, then Udaya Kumar’s role in the process was that of a paramedic with a defibrillator in the back of an ambulance, infusing life one thump at a time into the frames.

T Udaya Kumar | Photo Credit: R Ravindran

Considering Vetri Maaran’s penchant for shooting outdoors, Kumar asks to be provided with pilot sounds from the location.

“I need that as a reference. For instance, there is a jail sequence in Vada Chennai. Now, none of us have seen the inside of a prison before, and I had no clue how sound would travel in a setup like that, or how much it reverberates or echoes off the walls. The pilot sound would help me infuse a tinge of realism,” he says.

Another example of the significance of pilot sound in his line of work is Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018), where Kumar drew the idea of treating a prominent tea stall sequence with just the noise of the wind. It is what this graduate of MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute, Taramani, has done repeatedly in a career spanning two decades.

Atmospheric change

The process is a lot easier these days, says Kumar. “In the late 1990s, Tamil cinema still used mono sound. And mono has limitations. It gives you no freedom, and you can only keep the sound within a short distance,” he adds.

He explains the difference in technology — Kumar works on Dolby Atmos these days — to when mono was in vogue with an example from Asuran.

Dhanush in ‘Asuran’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“In the opening scene, the father (Dhanush) and son (Ken Karunas) walk into a forest. You hear the sound of water as they cross a lake. Also among the ambient noise, you would be able to hear the sound of a police jeep’s siren. In Atmos, I’m able to place the sound at an authentic distance, and yet it doesn’t separate from the overall sound track,” says Kumar.

In mono, the sound of the jeep passing by or the siren would have been more prominent (read as: loud and unrealistic), and it would have come at the cost of Ken Karunas not able to utter his dialogues until it fades out.

But Atmos technology has made it possible for final mix engineers like him to move and place sound corresponding to even the artiste’s eye movement. “If the actor looks out through the corner of his right eye to catch the ambient noise, I can place the sound in the corresponding speaker. This was not possible even in 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound technology,” he says.

T Udaya Kumar | Photo Credit: R Ravindran

The interesting mix of off-beat and commercial sound elements in Asuran worked a charm for Vetri Maaran, and ensured that the film left a profound impact on the viewer.

The interval fight sequence is a standout example of a heroic turn, where Dhanush’s character Sivasamy showcases grit that saves his son’s life. Kumar breaks down the audio narrative of this scene into smaller bits for my understanding.

“In the sequence where the henchmen almost catch the boy, the music will be subtle. There will only be buildup elements. But when the hero arrives, I reduce the sound level of the punches and raise the background score. That is when it gives the goosebumps effect for the audience,” he says.

A touch of class

He pulls up a working document on his iMac screen that consists of endless bits of tracks.

“There should be at least 300-400 of them here. There will be the sound of the actors’ footwear walking on the sand, the reverb from their voices, the musical horns from the background score. They will all be hugging each other,” he smiles.

When he receives the background score from a music director, in this instance GV Prakash Kumar, he gets the mixed product as well as separate tracks. “I then decide whether to place the trumpets at the back, or if the rhythm goes in the front, based on the sequence. If even one element is taken away, the scene will feel differently,” he continues.

Dhanush in ‘Asuran’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

I ask him if he could show me what he means. He pulls up his working copy of Asuran, and picks out the interval fight sequence. “Watch this scene with just the effects,” he says.

There is the sound of leaves bristling against the dry wind. There is the sound of feet crashing against the sand. When Dhanush yells out “Yelay!” to his son, it echoes. This is followed by the howling and barking noises of attack dogs that pricks like a needle in my ears. There is the sound of Ken’s dog shaking to get sand off its body. And when Dhanush enters, the scene feels blunt. It is just grown men groaning in pain after being punched. There is, for want of a better word, no colour to the scene!

“Now, watch it again with the background score,” says Kumar.

GV Prakash’s music slowly builds up the intensity, and gives the message that there is a pursuit happening on screen. When Dhanush yells out “Yelay!” there is now a feeling of mischief, or of something ominous, that is about to happen. And when he makes his heroic entry to rescue his son, the background score brings out the mass feeling. Sound effortlessly added colour to what was, mere moments ago, a dull sequence sans emotion.

Lasting impact

The changeover comes at a cost. The mind no longer registers, at least consciously, the nuanced sound effects that Udaya Kumar had added to the scene.

Crunching numbers The introduction of Dolby Atmos has changed the way sound is worked into the narrative of Tamil cinema. Says Sameer Seth, Director — Marketing (India), Dolby Laboratories, “The key principle with Atmos technology is that it treats sound as an object. An object can be placed anywhere in a 360 degree space, and that gives a lot of flexibility for a filmmaker to use sound as a narrative. It fills the theatre with audio. As a viewer, you will be immersed.”

Currently, Dolby Atmos technology is equipped in as many as 4,800 screens globally. India has over 600 of them, and Chennai alone accounts for 70 screens. Including the rest of Tamil Nadu, the state has 130 screens with Dolby Atmos, and the five South Indian states account for 400 out of the 600 screens in India with this latest technology. Seth adds that as many as 1,500 films have been released globally using the Atmos mix technology, and the number is only growing. “This year alone there have been about 150 films equipped with Atmos,” he adds.

“Even if you don’t observe or pick them up, these elements are there. That is why it helps retain the mood,” he points out, adding, “...at least, these days, there is prominence given to sound effects. When I started in the film industry, the background music was so dominant that there was virtually no scope to add these natural audio elements.”

After its phenomenal success at the box office, Asuran is now on its second run — having released on Amazon Prime Video on November 8. I ask him if he was proud of his work in Asuran?

“I was not even satisfied 100%. Even the director (Vetri Maaran) felt that it need more work. That’s because we were short on time due to the release date. We were working on the final mix for almost 24 hours until a day before it released,” he adds.

Still, Asuran is one of those films that make him happy considering its strong theatrical run. When that is not the case, his work goes unrecognised.

“My work travels with the film, as much as every other technician. If the content is wrong, then despite our best efforts, it will not register with the audience. And that feels hard because we would have given our heart and soul into it,” he concludes.