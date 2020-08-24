Let memes do the talking

HYDERABAD

How pop culture references and hilarious memes are emerging as a yardstick to gauge the impact of films in Telugu cinema

Actor Ravindra Vijay has a brief role, but does not speak a word in the recent Telugu film Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya (UMUR). Nevertheless, he alters the course of the story. The memes began surfacing days after the film streamed on Netflix. Many of them showered praises on director Venkatesh Maha and lead actor Satyadev. One meme had veteran comedian Brahmanandam pleading with Ravindra to end his silence and say something (‘reyy neeku dhandam pedatha, edhokati maatlaadu ra reyyy!’). Another focussed on actor Ponnakayala Ramarao who, at a crucial moment, comments on the taste of the local banana! He is now referred to as ‘atti pandu thatha’ (banana grandfather).

Memes are a yardstick to gauge the impact of a film and its characters. In Telugu film circles, it is often stated that if an actor makes it to a viral meme, he can consider himself as having arrived.

While film reviews and tweets work as immediate tools of publicity, memes help savour the moments that make a film linger in the minds of viewers.

Ravindra was pleasantly surprised by the memes featuring him alongside Brahmanandam. The Bengaluru-bred and Chennai-based actor who has worked in Tamil films such as Odu Raja Odu and Kadaram Kondan, says, “For the Tamil audience there’s a surfeit of Vadivelu memes and among Telugu film viewers, the most popular ones feature Brahmanandam. The audience has been kind and it feels great to be a part of these memes, which are concise and shareable bits of visual information that tell a story in just an image or two.”

Concise visual stories

During the making of UMUR, he recalls discussing with Venkatesh Maha about the silence of the character. “There is strength in silence and we decided to keep it that way. Unlike Uma Maheshwara who expresses his feelings, my character has bottled up anxiety and rage which are expressed physically,” he explains. Though the actor was confident about the film, there was trepidation since the pandemic necessitated a direct OTT release. Apart from feedback on social media, the memes came like a balm.

The rising popularity of memes have made them a marketing tool, with some production houses even tying up with meme makers. The paid marketing helps generate buzz, but Internet users don’t take it seriously unless the film is worthwhile. On the other hand, memes that stem from unforgettable moments of a film last longer, eventually being used for socio-political commentary.

Life of a meme

Remember the exchange between Anish Kuruvilla and Priyadarshi in director Tharun Bhascker’s Pelli Choopulu (2016)? The ‘naa saavu nenu sastha neekenduku’ line continues to be relevant. Recently, it was tweaked and used to comment about the lockdown and the subsequent unlock even as COVID-19 cases surged.

“The Q&A coupled with shock and awe reactions between our characters mirrored the generation and cultural gap, making it memorable. It’s nice to see meme makers using the exchange to comment on society,” says Anish.

Anish who was at the receiving end in Pelli Choopulu had the last word in memes that came after the release of Goodachari (2018), in which he plays a RAW officer.

Anish says that memes that emerge organically when viewers truly appreciate a film, a character or a situation, have a long shelf life: “The many expressions of Brahmanandam from his earlier films are an example.”

Memes help assess public opinion, says Tharun. During the release of Meeku Maathrame Cheptha (2019), the film’s team had announced a meme contest and Tharun met meme creators that stood out: 300 students and movie buffs.

“They not only highlight a film’s best moments, but also point out the cringe-worthy ones we need to avoid. Many meme makers I met after the contest were Engineering students who are passionate about cinema. The Net remains a largely democratic platform and these short, visual stories are great tools of expressions. When you spot a meme featuring Morgan Freeman and a dialogue, we instantly visualise the comment in his voice,” says Tharun, adding, “As a filmmaker, it’s gratifying when people appreciate a film long after it has left theatres. We continue to get memes of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (2018).”