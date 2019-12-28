How Indian cinema fared this decade (2010-2019)

Various writers from The Hindu come together to present a comprehensive look-back at the many films to define the decade gone by.

Apart from the dominance of Bollywood, several regional films made their mark all over the country, as everything from big-budget extravaganzas and star vehicles to indie gems and breakout experimental movies became huge successes. Political undertones and caste representation found favour in storylines, the age of streaming platforms with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime finally arrived, along with the #MeToo movement changing the scene irrevocably — and for the better.

Here's a recap of the goings-on across the major film industries all over India in the 2010s, with a wish that the next decade will be just as eventful!