How Indian cinema fared this decade (2010-2019)

Award-winning performances, breakout stars, and big-budget extravaganzas: the decade had it all

Award-winning performances, breakout stars, and big-budget extravaganzas: the decade had it all  

A definitive recap of the various film industries across India over the 2010s, with opinions, interviews and best-of-decade enders

Various writers from The Hindu come together to present a comprehensive look-back at the many films to define the decade gone by.

Apart from the dominance of Bollywood, several regional films made their mark all over the country, as everything from big-budget extravaganzas and star vehicles to indie gems and breakout experimental movies became huge successes. Political undertones and caste representation found favour in storylines, the age of streaming platforms with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime finally arrived, along with the #MeToo movement changing the scene irrevocably — and for the better.

Here's a recap of the goings-on across the major film industries all over India in the 2010s, with a wish that the next decade will be just as eventful!

The Hindu Cinema team’s favourite Tamil films of the decade
A definitive recap of Bollywood over the last decade
From ‘Attakathi’ and ‘Kabali’ to ‘Pariyerum Perumal’: How this decade changed caste representation in Kollywood
Bollywood music: A decade of highs and lows
The 25 best Malayalam films of the decade: ‘Premam’, ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and more
A R Rahman, Vivek Sagar, Devi Sri Prasad, Anirudh: music that enthralled us in Telugu cinema in the 2010s
'Village Rockstars', 'Aamis', 'Aruvi' and more: The decade of the indie movie
Tamil cinema's star of the decade: The Vijay Sethupathi interview
From 'Ye Maya Chesave' to 'Jersey': 20 films that defined Telugu cinema in the last decade
Decoding the decade’s top 10 trends in Tamil cinema
Watch | Top 10 female Bollywood stars of the decade
The rise of the female star: Women in Kollywood in the last decade
Slick CGI, strong female leads, stylish villains and more: top trends in Telugu cinema this decade
Kannada cinema in the last decade: The various highs and lows
Five horror-thrillers in the last decade that show how Kannada cinema has evolved
Baahubali 2’s Hindi version is the biggest Bollywood film of the decade
From ‘Elsamma Enna Aankutty’ to ‘Uyare’: the best women-centric Malayalam films of the decade
Netflix & Co. have made a dent in the unchallenged supremacy of the feudal movie studios of the world
Watch | Top 10 Bollywood actors of the decade
‘Thuppakki’ to ‘Petta’: Tamil cinema’s 15 best masala movies of the decade
Kannada cinema in the last decade: An explosion of new voices, new avenues
Ten Tamil films from the last decade with the best ‘mass’ music: 'Theri', 'Mankatha' and more
Five directors who stood out in Telugu cinema in the 2010s
