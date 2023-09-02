‘How I Met Your Father’ cancelled after two seasons

September 02, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Hulu has pulled the plug on the How I Met Your Mother sequel series, How I Met Your Father, after two seasons. This comes after the series wrapped up its second season in July with the titular mystery yet to be solved.

Writer Craig Thomas who co-created HIMYM, took to Twitter to react to the news.

The series, which ran for 30 episodes, picked up eight years after the events of the HIMYM finale. It starred Hilary Duff alongside Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Kim Cattrall.

Actors Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders reprised their roles from How I Met Your Mother for one episode each.

