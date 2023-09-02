HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘How I Met Your Father’ cancelled after two seasons

Actors Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders reprised their roles from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for one episode each

September 02, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘How I Met Your Father’

A still from ‘How I Met Your Father’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hulu has pulled the plug on the How I Met Your Mother sequel series, How I Met Your Father, after two seasons. This comes after the series wrapped up its second season in July with the titular mystery yet to be solved.

ALSO READ
‘How I Met Your Mother’ finale was like a slap in the face for fans: Alyson Hannigan

Writer Craig Thomas who co-created HIMYM, took to Twitter to react to the news.

The series, which ran for 30 episodes, picked up eight years after the events of the HIMYM finale. It starred Hilary Duff alongside Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Kim Cattrall.

Actors Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders reprised their roles from How I Met Your Mother for one episode each.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.