How Céline Sciamma made the perfect pandemic film

The celebrated French director talks about ‘ Petite Maman’ — up for a gong at next month’s BAFTA Film Awards — and why she wrote it for both adults and children

What does Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Cannes Film Festival winner and arguably 2019’s most erotic film, have in common with the more recent Petite Maman, featuring two children and a tree house? The concept of political equality, says French auteur, Céline Sciamma, who directed both. The former, about two women in 18th century France falling in love, made Sciamma, 43, a household name in the international film community. Meanwhile, Petite Maman sees eight-year-old Nelly coping with the loss of her grandmother through an encounter with her mother, Marion, now a child too. “The film was dealing with elders dying, us not being able to say goodbye, kids experiencing loss,” begins Sciamma, on a video call, adding that this reflection of lockdown reality could be a coincidence or just “magical”.

The idea of the film came to her in 2017, before Portrait of a Lady on Fire. “I didn’t change anything but the film suddenly felt charged with everything happening around us,’’ she continues, moving her hands expressively. In an interview with British digital magazine, Screen Daily, Sciamma had said, “This was the first time that I had a film I thought was perfect for public TV — short, for kids as well as adults”. Petite Maman has been filmed at Nelly’s eye-level and in earlier interviews the director has referenced Japanese animators Hayao Miyazaki and Mamoru Hosoda. Sciamma, who does her own costume design, and has inspired her Portrait actor, Noémie Merlant to turn director as well, is one of the most important feminist directors in international cinema today. She takes us on her journey:

Petite Maman is a conscious departure from the slow-burning romance that is Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

I ideated the film years ago, when I was writing Portrait. The simple idea of a kid meeting her mother at the same age popped into my mind and it felt peaceful. But it also felt troubling. I built on this idea for years and when I wrote it, and the pandemic happened, the politics of the film was suddenly enlightened in a new way. The pandemic made me go faster. I felt the film was even more meaningful, and that it would be great to put it in cinemas once they opened. That’s why we went to the Berlin Film Festival (2021). Maybe it’s magic but the film hits you very hard, very quick, emotionally. It also tries to subvert the idea we have of family.

While Portrait saw you working with archivists, this film seems to be built on personal memories.

It usually takes me one or two weeks to write a film because I have been building it for so long in my mind. I write organically from the first scene to the last and spend a lot of time thinking about the first scene. You should start the film with a scene you adore. Because it’s the only thing you are going to see from your film for the rest of your life (laughs). Petite Maman was shot in my hometown (Cergy, about 30 km from Paris) and we’d have lunch at my kindergarten school. Basically I was having cigarette breaks at the very place I frequented as a three-year-old. All of this felt like the film itself. When you are trying to build an imaginary path, it is easier to do it in a place you know very well.

How did Claire Mathon, your Portrait DP, elevate the woods in Petite Maman?

I wanted autumn and I wanted Claire Mathon to express her genius with a different range of colours. She was as obsessed as me with the film, not just with the lighting of the frame. We had loads of leaves of different colours brought in from other forests because ours was really green. There is a fairytale element to the forest but it is also democratic in nature. The forest has that scale of being very impressive but also showing the kid’s loneliness in a very poetic way.

While the studio borrows elements from your grandmothers’ apartments, there is a sense of timelessness?

The house was built in the studio and was designed based on both my grandmothers’ houses. I united the two spaces, without trying to weigh the film down with personal details. I don’t have too many backstories about the family. It is mostly about building a relationship between you and the film. That said, the film might be my most personal yet, because it is dealing with collective memories. There is ‘time travelling’ but it is timeless. The house and the costumes would be a tribute to the last 50 years of French living. I wanted to build a common space in time, for that kid from the 50s or from today to have that playground.

When you made Girlhood, you said it was the last of the coming-of-age films you would direct?

I used to think I wouldn’t work with kids anymore, and look at what happened. I used to think I was [presenting] young people because I had the privilege of starting cinema very young myself and now I see it very differently. I don’t even consider them as coming-of-age but great characters to give their full range to, and I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to look at giving opportunities for cinema to young actors.

Are films one of the strongest forms of activism today, especially when it comes to the female gaze?

Cinema is too expensive to be a form of radical activism. That’s why there aren’t too many radical filmmakers. It’s not democratic, like music that you can make on your laptop in your garage. Cinema has to deal with the system of the political will of who is in charge. That’s why there is such a strong glass ceiling even for characters who are already doing their job. I think cinema is a very popular art and the industry has to be interested and happy that these ideas are out there, and look forward to being transformed by them. I don’t really see that. I am counting on millennial directors to show us how it is done.

Each of your movies, especially the trilogy — Water Lilies, Tomboy and Girlhood — is a portrait about cinematically under-represented adolescents. What are your views on diversity and tokenism in cinema?

In France, we do not have the pressure of diversity. I don’t think any director could honestly say that in France he has pressure to cast any character other than the one he would want. Maybe if there weren’t always the same people making films, there would be no pressure needed. With all voices present, they will have access to tell their story.

How did you get the two young girls, Joséphine Sanz and her twin Gabrielle, to turn in highly perceptive performances?

It was always the same sets, so they learnt the craft of the building and the language of cinema in a very candid and primitive way. With the studio, I basically had the tools of the women pioneers of cinema. I would say the studio, a little bit of magic and the kids made this film. The characters have deep introspection, and when you work with kids, you are always a witness to how committed and serious they are. I think the film is fuelled with this circular idea of giving them parts and lines and all the ideas of the film and they give you back their ideas. It is very, very joyful to collaborate with children.

Nominated for ‘the best film not in the English language’ at the 2022 BAFTAs (March 13), Petite Maman releases today on art house streamer Mubi.