How actor-producer Suman Nagarkar runs to feed

Bengaluru

04 July 2020 17:08 IST

A seasoned marathoner, she is now running with her husband and runners from Mumbai and Bengaluru to provide for those affected by COVID-19

Actor-Producer Suman Nagarkar is a seasoned marathon runner. She has completed over 50 half marathons and 25 full marathons. Now she is running for a cause called RUN2FEED, which is the brainchild of Bengaluru runners Dharmendra and Santosh Padmanabhan.

Suman and her husband Gurudev Nagaraja (also a runner), are a part of the 20-member team that started running from July 1. The duo will be joined by runners from across namma metro city and Mumbai, who will be connected to each other virtually.

The aim of the run is to provide dry ration to those who have been affected by the lockdown and loss of jobs to COVID -19. “We will be running around 400 kilometers in 20 days which by itself is a challenge. The idea is for each runner to run 20 kilometers each day close to their homes individually.”

Gurudev adds, “In the given situation, we cannot run together and need to follow the health guide lines too. So each runner has to follow the health guidelines, manage social distancing.”

“We are planning on raising 10 lakh,” shares Suman, who is the only celebrity runner from Karnataka.

“All of us are runners. And the reason why we are running 20 kilometers for 20 days is because the year 2020 has been challenging for many. Our run is also sending out a positive message saying that we can still look at the positive and be hopeful, despite the challenges,” explains the actor.

In Bengaluru the runners are joining in from Jayanagar and Marathahalli. “We have already completed four days of running now. And we are accepting new runners too. In fact, some have connected with us saying they can run just five kilometers a day for the cause and some have offered to just walk. We are happy and are willing to encourage anyone to join in for the cause,” reveals Gurudev.

The run is updated by each runner on RUN2FEED page. And to support you can check out the details there and choose and support one runner.