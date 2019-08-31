On the set of actor Meena’s debut web series, ‘Karoline Kamakshi’

How do you shoot a bedroom sequence?

We find ourselves amidst a man with a chiselled physique, a female actor, and a little over a dozen filming crew members in a room with a beach view. There is a build-up; it is as if you can feel the energy of 12+ eyes trained on the white bedspread, where now the nearly semi-naked man starts to make his move.

The woman is on the phone; she seems mildly stressed speaking to someone about what seems like a pressing issue. Unknown to her, the man starts to remove his Hawaiian shirt while moving his body around in a style suggestive of an aroused state of mind. He then throws the shirt in our general vicinity, and it nearly misses landing on our faces... an incident that a production crew member standing nearby finds funny.

Just then, the female actor finishes her conversation and turns around. When she spots the man, who has now stripped down to his briefs, she lets out a shriek, and the director calls ‘Cut!’ That’s when it dawns on us. We’re not at the shooting spot of a raunchy film. This is where Karoline Kamakshi, a Zee5 miniseries featuring actor Meena and Italian model Giorgia Andriani is being filmed.

Shrouded in mystery

The location needs a mention. It is a sprawling bungalow near Kovalam called Green House (known in film circles as Raja Rani house after being featured in Atlee’s debut directorial). The room where the sequences are being filmed is on the first floor, and overlooks the beach.

Green House, where Karoline Kamakshi was filmed | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meena, for whom it is a debut in the digital streaming space, is constantly tailed by her assistant with a mirror. Her role is of a CBI officer, and Karoline Kamakshi is touted to be an action-comedy series. So her shriek, from when the previous sequence was being filmed, makes sense. The actor is sporting sunglasses, and is wearing a wig. Is she undercover? Perhaps. Either way, we’re informed no pictures of her because the direction team “wants to keep her look a secret”.

Actor Meena | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“There will be a look reveal sometime in September,” informs our production liaison. Although a bit odd, it makes sense that such secrecy is adopted considering the series is being directed by someone whose regular abode is mainstream Tamil cinema — Vivek Kumar Kannan.

He is engaged in a discussion with his assistants, but when a window for conversation opens up, we ask him if the first look reveal madness (currently the top publicity tool adopted by Tamil film producers to drive up Twitter mentions) is being imported to the digital space as well, and he laughs at the suggestion.

Vivek, who has a couple of films in hand — notably Arun Vijay’s Boxer, is one among the current crop of Tamil filmmakers eyeing the digital streaming space. Still, complaints remain that directors are looking at streaming platforms only as an option to make a quick buck in the spare time before starting a major commercial film, and not as a venue for experimental content.

TrendLoud CEO Chidambaram Natesan with director Vivek Kannan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With that in mind, we ask Kannan, what’s the big difference he finds between working a film and a web series. “(In a web series) time is of the essence. I have to shoot around 10 episodes in 30-odd days. Making a film... it is an art. It is for a mass audience. But a web series...” he trails off, before continuing... “it is an art done within limitations.”

Boogie nights

And that’s all the time he affords us before resuming shooting. The next scene is set. And Suga Pradeep, the semi-naked model, is once again on the bed. Between every take, a help approaches him and sprays copious amount of water all over his body. It is for the “sparkle and shine effect”, the help tells us.

Pradeep, who plays a minor role in the series, is a dentist-turned-model from Bengaluru. “I have stopped my dental practice to pursue modelling and acting opportunities,” he says. Just then, an assistant director asks him to eat something because he has been shooting for three hours non-stop.

Giorgia Andriani with the filming crew | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Why don’t you have some fruits?” the assistant director asks. “No! If I eat, then this will go away,” he says, pointing to his abs. He continues to soldier on, as the help sprays more water on his face and head.

“I think I’ll catch a cold soon,” he remarks, before resuming filming. Approximately, two hours later, he is still semi-naked and in front of the camera. This time though, Meena (who plays Kamakshi) is nowhere to be seen. Instead, he is cosying up with Andriani (who plays the other lead Karoline) in the same room that is now lit in red.

Karoline Kamakshi is produced by TrendLoud India