When real-life sportswomen become actors

Kuthambakkam — a quaint neighbourhood to the southwest of Chennai is where this story unfolds.

The buzz is that director Susienthiran and team have made a pit stop here to film portions of his upcoming movie, Kennedy Club. An Amman temple in Padur village here is the landmark.

We arrive just after lunch, but the scent of freshly-served biryani (there was little left to taste, unfortunately) still fills the air. A few feet down the road, there is an outdoor film unit vehicle. Assembled near it is a group of middle-aged people with their children, pleading with a man in shorts and white sneakers, wearing a belt pack.

“Sir... please move out... move out of the frame,” a voice interrupts. It probably belongs to someone from the production crew.

We spot director Susienthiran to his right, looking into the monitor with an annoyed face, and that’s when it hits us. We have inadvertently walked into his shot. We put our hands up to apologise, and quietly slip by to a viewing point behind the camera.

The scene

The plot of Kennedy Club, expected to release later this month, revolves around a group of female kabaddi players from rural Tamil Nadu.

Besides directors M Sasikumar, P Bharathiraja and P Samuthirakani, the cast includes newcomers, most of whom are real life sportswomen representing the Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu (which is also the name of Susienthiran’s 2009 début directorial) in Oddanchatram, Dindigul district.

The Kabaddi players of Susienthiran’s ‘Kennedy Club’ | Photo Credit: B Velankanni Raj

While the players are proficient in tagging and eliminating an opponent within an 13x8 metre square, here, they are presented with another challenge — to act or emote on cue. They are not required to speak on this day, though; the junior artistes playing their parents and grandparents have that responsibility.

Susienthiran calls for the shot after rehearsal. Before the camera starts rolling, his assistant runs to pour water from a bottle on the ground near the artistes’ feet to mark their positions. “Kabaddiye engalukku venaam ya! Nithya mathiri enga ponnukku aachu na?” (We don’t want kabaddi. What if our daughter faces Nithya’s plight?) says an elderly female artiste, before folding her hands and requesting she be allowed to leave with her granddaughter.

“Aei... she is looking into the camera,” Susienthiran yells at his assistant, and he promptly runs out to a junior artiste in the background to remind her that she is not allowed to look into the camera. The director calls for another take but this time a male actor bungles up the dialogue. “Etho adichu vidraaru, Devaraj,” (He’s making up his own dialogues) remarks Susienthiran, calling the artiste out by his name. The comment prompts laughter on the set.

Crafting perfection

Susienthiran, 41, has made films with stars like Vishal, Karthi, and Vishnu Vishal. But he has more experience working with new faces, and this attribute comes handy while coaching the kabaddi players to emote, he says.

“I don’t tell them what the scene is. They don’t know the story. I will give them a situation, and the reasons to develop the mood I want from the situation. For example, I’ll tell them the character played by Bharathiraja in the film is dead, and I’ll ask them to show their anger,” he adds.

Susienthiran enacts a scene during the shoot of ‘Kennedy Club’ | Photo Credit: B Velankanni Raj

Even so, he has to coax the emotion out of a newcomer by standing next to them. Because a director sitting at a distance, watching the monitor and yelling instructions into a microphone, doesn’t work with people who have no acting experience.

“I stand next to the artiste and ask them to repeat the dialogue after me. I insist that they show the emotion, say anger, on their faces as they speak. Then, I’ll ask them to repeat it again and again. At some point, I would have casually walked out of the frame without them knowing it, and I’ll capture the shot with a zoom. This is one of the tricks,” he smiles. When a female artiste develops an anger snag, Susienthiran employs this trick.

This doesn’t always work though. A couple of minutes later, he turns around to the cameraman and says, “Take okay”. But the befuddled cinematographer meekly tells him that he never gave the “Rolling!” command. The director is equally flummoxed at this turn of events, but he has no choice other than to repeat.

Eventually the scene is okayed. Susienthiran reveals that what we witnessed was a flashback sequence being filmed.

At this point, Sasikumar walks out of a caravan that was parked behind the camera. Dressed in a formal outfit, he waves a hand at us and is ushered somewhere by the film crew.

“We’re heading to a nearby location to film a sequence with Sasikumar riding a motorcycle. There are only a couple of hours of sunlight left and we need to rush,” says the production crew member, whose name we never quite got around to asking.

Where’s Susienthiran? “He’s already on his way there to set things up,” he adds.

The heavy camera equipment follows him in the back of an Omni, as he waves goodbye.