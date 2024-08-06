GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘House of the Dragon’ to end with Season 4, production on Season 3 to resume in early 2025

Condal remained tight-lipped about specific plot details for season three but assured fans that the story's intensity would ramp up significantly with the build up towards the infamous Battle of the Gullet

Published - August 06, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Matt Smith and Emma D’arcy as Aemond Targaryen and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in a still from ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Matt Smith and Emma D’arcy as Aemond Targaryen and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in a still from ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: HBO

Ryan Condal, showrunner of House of the Dragon, has revealed that the prequel series to Game of Thrones is set to span four seasons, following the Season 2 finale yesterday. The announcement brings clarity to fans who were unsure whether the series would wrap up in three or four seasons. Condal also confirmed that production for the next season will resume in early 2025.

The current season of House of the Dragon was shortened by two episodes compared to its predecessor. This decision, according to Condal, is part of a broader strategy to balance storytelling with available resources. One significant consequence of this shorter season is the postponement of the Battle of the Gullet, a key event from George R.R. Martin’s books, to season three.

“As a showrunner, you are always balancing storytelling with the resources you have,” Condal stated. He emphasized that the production requires substantial time and resources to deliver the epic battles fans expect. “We are building up to the Battle of the Gullet, which will be the most significant event we’ve executed to date.”

Condal remained tight-lipped about specific plot details for season three but assured fans that the story’s intensity would ramp up significantly. “This war really comes to a big head at this point in the storytelling,” he said. Fans can look forward to “giant moments of spectacle” as well as “real moments of surprise and character nuance.”

Addressing the challenge of adapting Martin’s rich narrative for both book readers and new viewers, Condal invited fans to read Fire and Blood, the source material for the series. He acknowledged the delicate balance of serving a diverse audience, stating, “We have to render an exciting TV adaptation of this story, knowing there will be a percentage of the gigantic TV audience that has not read the book.”

