‘House of the Dragon’ teaser: First footage from ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is here

A still from ‘House of the Dragon’   | Photo Credit: HBO Max

WarnerMedia has debuted its first teaser for the much-awaited Game of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon.

The footage was released at the end of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max European launch event. “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood,” says a voiceover from from Matt Smith, who stars on the upcoming show as Prince Daemon Targaryen. The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Game of Thrones fans will get their first glimpse of Smith’s character, as well as other members of the supporting cast in the teaser.

House Of The Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, focuses on the rise and fall of House Targaryen, and what led to the Targaryen civil war (which is also known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’). New cast members for the show were also announced, such as Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon and Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron.

The 10-episode series is set to premiere in 2022.

 


