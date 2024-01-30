ADVERTISEMENT

‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock to play DC’s new ‘Supergirl’

January 30, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Australian actor will play the Woman of Steel, also known as Kara Zor-El, in the new DC Universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran

PTI

Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock, best known for playing the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in season one of HBO's House of the Dragon, will headline the upcoming feature film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The Australian actor will play the Woman of Steel, also known as Kara Zor-El, in the new DC Universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The upcoming movie is based on the DC comics of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Gunn confirmed Alcock's casting in an Instagram post but didn't state when she will make her superhero debut.

"This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira," the filmmaker said.

No director is currently attached with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Ana Nogueira of The Vampire Diaries fame was hired to write the screenplay in November.

Most recently, the character of Supergirl has been played by Melissa Benoist on the CBS and CW series Supergirl and Sasha Calle in the 2023 feature film The Flash.

