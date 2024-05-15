ADVERTISEMENT

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 trailer: Westeros prepares for brutal Dance of the Dragons war

Updated - May 15, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 12:03 pm IST

With tensions reaching a fever pitch, the stage is primed for a merciless confrontation between warring siblings under the banners of King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra

The Hindu Bureau

Emma D’arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in a still from ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

The much-awaited trailer for the second season of HBO’s House of the Dragon has been released, heralding the onset of a brutal war. The trailer ignites excitement on Westeros once more as offering a new look at the upcoming season, beckoning viewers to “raise their banners” and prepare for the clash of titans.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, the series delves into the history of House Targaryen, situated 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Central to the upcoming season is the exploration of the Dance of Dragons conflict, a long-awaited part of the story that pits members of the Targaryen family against each other in a merciless struggle for power.

Following the previous teasers, the trailer sets the stage for the intensifying tensions between rival factions, highlighting the aftermath of Aegon’s controversial ascension to the throne over Rhaenyra. The loss of Prince Lucerys serves as a catalyst, fueling animosity and deepening the divide between the warring siblings.

With tensions reaching a fever pitch, the stage is primed for a merciless confrontation between warring siblings, with the Green and Black Councils vying for control under the banners of King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

Set to premiere in India on JioCinema on June 17th, House of the Dragon Season 2, will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, starting June 17th, with episodes dropping weekly every Monday.

