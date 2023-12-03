‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 teaser: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower unleash fury as dragons roar the skies

December 03, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

HBO Max today unveiled the teaser of its much-awaited second season of House of Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series that is set to be out in early summer of 2024.

Following the tragic events of the first season, the teaser shows how the feuding Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower prepare their forces to get ready for a war. “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin,” says Rhaenyra, only to be reminded by her aunt Rhaenys that “no war so bloody as a war between dragons.” Meanwhile, Daemon gears up as bloodbath continues and dragons roar the skies with fiery vengeance.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events described in Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

HBO green-lit season two soon after House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, 2022, as it drew the largest audience for any new original series in the history of the premium broadcaster — “over 20 million viewers across linear, on-demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show features an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik was the showrunner on season one of House of the Dragons along with co-creator Ryan Condal. For the second season, Condal will now serve as solo showrunner with Sapochnik continuing as an executive producer on the series. Alan Taylor, another Game of Thrones veteran, will also join as a director and executive producer on the second season of the show.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.