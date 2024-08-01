GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'House of the Dragon' S2 finale leaks online, HBO says 'aggressively removing clips' from internet

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, the series stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans

Updated - August 01, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 12:51 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Episode 1

A still from ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Episode 1 | Photo Credit: Theo Whiteman

The season two finale of House of the Dragon found its way to the internet, just five days before its premiere. Broadcaster HBO has said that it is aggressively monitoring and removing clips online so that fans can watch the episode in its entirety on Sunday.

According to Variety, HBO said an international third-party distributor shared the clips from the fantasy drama "unintentionally".

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Episode 1 series review: Returning ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel takes off in style

"We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and (streamer) Max," the network said in a statement.

Several scenes from the second season leaked onto TikTok on Tuesday night. One TikTok account posted 14 videos and roughly 30 minutes of footage from the unaired finale.

The videos had garnered approximately 50,000 to 100,000 views at the time Variety published its report. Roughly three hours after the clips were posted, the TikTok account was banned, but videos had already made their way to other social media platforms like X and Reddit by then.

'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 3

HBO had tried nipping piracy in the bud by not sending screeners of House of the Dragon season two finale to journalists but to no avail. Previously, the show's season one finale was also leaked online two days before its air date in October 2022. Game of Thrones, the parent series of House of the Dragon, suffered several such leaks in its 8-season run from 2011 to 2019.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.