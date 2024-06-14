ADVERTISEMENT

'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 3

Published - June 14, 2024 01:48 pm IST

The network has ordered another season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, though isn’t specifying how many episodes

ANI

A still from ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of House of the Dragon, HBO has greenlit the third part. The network has ordered another season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, though isn’t specifying how many episodes, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, praised co-creators George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal while announcing the pickup. “George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” she said. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Based on author Martin’s Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

