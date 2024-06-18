‘House of the Dragon’ creator talks new Dance of the Dragons intro sequence

House of the Dragon’s second season launched with a visually arresting new credits sequence, an apparent upgrade from the first season’s somewhat criticized intro. Initially, viewers were greeted with a trail of blood winding through King Viserys’ model of Old Valyria, but the new credits offer a fresher take on the much-alluded Dance of the Dragons.

This season’s sequence showcases a medieval tapestry being woven to depict the show’s narrative, particularly focusing on The Dance of the Dragons civil war. Previous Targaryen history moments are also illustrated, with the blood trail subtly integrated as the tapestry becomes stained over time. This evolution is paired with a reworked Game of Thrones theme by veteran composer Ramin Djawadi.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal explained the motivation behind this change. “The amazing opening sequence for the original show put us in this place where — not that we were trying to top it, but that we were trying to continue the tradition of an evolving credit sequence that changes,” Condal stated. He noted that while the original show’s credits adapted to geographic changes across Westeros, House of the Dragon had to shift focus after concluding its season one narrative of Targaryen bloodlines and ancestry.

Condal elaborated, “Now that the page has turned and we’re at war, this is a living history, and we want to depict that history in a visual way and give the fans new things to take apart and dive into.” Collaborating with the titles company yU+co, Condal drew inspiration from the Bayeux Tapestry, a renowned piece of medieval art that chronicles a specific historical period. The result is a sequence that starts with Valyria and transitions through significant historical events, blending past and present narratives seamlessly.

