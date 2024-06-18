GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘House of the Dragon’ creator talks new Dance of the Dragons intro sequence

The fresh intro sequence showcases a medieval tapestry being woven to depict what the season has in store for us

Updated - June 18, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new intro sequence for ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

The new intro sequence for ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

House of the Dragon’s second season launched with a visually arresting new credits sequence, an apparent upgrade from the first season’s somewhat criticized intro. Initially, viewers were greeted with a trail of blood winding through King Viserys’ model of Old Valyria, but the new credits offer a fresher take on the much-alluded Dance of the Dragons.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Episode 1 series review: Returning ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel takes off in style

This season’s sequence showcases a medieval tapestry being woven to depict the show’s narrative, particularly focusing on The Dance of the Dragons civil war. Previous Targaryen history moments are also illustrated, with the blood trail subtly integrated as the tapestry becomes stained over time. This evolution is paired with a reworked Game of Thrones theme by veteran composer Ramin Djawadi.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 review: A grand, breathtaking prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal explained the motivation behind this change. “The amazing opening sequence for the original show put us in this place where — not that we were trying to top it, but that we were trying to continue the tradition of an evolving credit sequence that changes,” Condal stated. He noted that while the original show’s credits adapted to geographic changes across Westeros, House of the Dragon had to shift focus after concluding its season one narrative of Targaryen bloodlines and ancestry.

Echoes of Arrakis: unravelling the sonic splendour of ‘Dune: Part Two’

Condal elaborated, “Now that the page has turned and we’re at war, this is a living history, and we want to depict that history in a visual way and give the fans new things to take apart and dive into.” Collaborating with the titles company yU+co, Condal drew inspiration from the Bayeux Tapestry, a renowned piece of medieval art that chronicles a specific historical period. The result is a sequence that starts with Valyria and transitions through significant historical events, blending past and present narratives seamlessly.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 drop every Monday, 6:30 AM on JioCinema

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.