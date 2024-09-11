‘House of Spoils’ trailer: Ariana DeBose faces off against a sinister presence amidst the chaos of a kitchen

Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for House of Spoils, a fresh horror thriller from Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse. The film, starring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting October 3.

In House of Spoils, DeBose plays an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant on a remote estate, only to face more than just kitchen chaos. As she grapples with self-doubt and the pressures of running a restaurant, a malevolent force — haunting the estate and seemingly tied to the restaurant’s former owner — threatens to sabotage her every move.

The film is written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, known for their previous work on Blow the Man Down. Joining DeBose in the cast are Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Arian Moayed (Succession), and Marton Csokas (Lord of the Rings), among others.

House of Spoils marks the latest collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Productions, continuing their partnership that began in 2019. Producers include Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, and Jason Blum, with food stylist Zoe Hegedus (Midsommar) consulting on the film’s kitchen sequences.

