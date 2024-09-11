ADVERTISEMENT

‘House of Spoils’ trailer: Ariana DeBose faces off against a sinister presence amidst the chaos of a kitchen

Published - September 11, 2024 02:56 pm IST

The film follows an ambitious chef who grapples with self-doubt and the pressures of running a restaurant, while a malevolent force threatens to sabotage her every move in her first restaurant

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘House of Spoils’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Blumhouse

Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for House of Spoils, a fresh horror thriller from Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse. The film, starring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana DeBose joins the cast of Ke Huy Quan’s ‘With Love’

In House of Spoils, DeBose plays an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant on a remote estate, only to face more than just kitchen chaos. As she grapples with self-doubt and the pressures of running a restaurant, a malevolent force — haunting the estate and seemingly tied to the restaurant’s former owner — threatens to sabotage her every move.

The film is written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, known for their previous work on Blow the Man Down. Joining DeBose in the cast are Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Arian Moayed (Succession), and Marton Csokas (Lord of the Rings), among others.

‘Strange Darling’ movie review: Willa Fitzgerald’s electrifying run elevates this subversive shocker

House of Spoils marks the latest collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Productions, continuing their partnership that began in 2019. Producers include Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, and Jason Blum, with food stylist Zoe Hegedus (Midsommar) consulting on the film’s kitchen sequences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US