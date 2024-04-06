'House of Cards' creator Beau Willimon roped in for 'Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi'

April 06, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Hollywood studio Lucasfilm has roped in House of Cards creator Beau Willimon to co-write Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi. According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Willimon will pen the script with filmmaker James Mangold, who is on board to direct the project.

Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi will tell a story about the Force that takes place 25,000 years before the movie timelines fans know and love. This is not the first Star Wars project that Willimon has joined. He earlier worked as a writer on the first season of the critically-acclaimed Andor series starring Diego Luna.

Willimon's series House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, ran for six seasons on Netflix. He also wrote the 2018 movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Meanwhile, Disney announced on Friday that The Mandalorian & Grogu, a spinoff movie to the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, will be released in theatres worldwide on May 22, 2026.

Jon Favreau, who created "The Mandalorian", directed "The Mandalorian & Grogu”, which will see Pedro Pascal reprise his character of Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian, the helmet-wearing bounty hunter.

