Hotstar Specials ‘Heart Beat’ gets a streaming date

February 10, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Disney+ Hotstar has released the promo video of their upcoming Hotstar Specials Heart Beat. The series will stream on the platform from March 8.

A statement from the makers calls the series a “heart-touching, youthful, romantic entertainer that is set in a hospital”. The promo introduces us to Reena, a doctor on her first day at work explaining the four drastically different worlds she encounters inside the hospital, similar to the four chambers of the human heart.

This series features Anumol, Deepa Balu, Yogalakshmi, Thapa and Charukesh. The rest of the cast includes Ram, Sabaresh, Sarvhaa, Padine Kumar, Guru Lakshman, Jayarao, Giri Dwarakesh, Chandrashekar, Devishree, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Diyansh, Riya, Smile Selva and Saravanan Rajavel.

Produced by A Tele Factory, the series is directed by Deepak Sunderrajan and has cinematography by Regimel Surya Thomas. Watch the promo here:

