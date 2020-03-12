Hotstar removes Disney+ content from website; says it was testing ‘beta version’ in India

Less than 24 hours after Disney+ integrated with Hotstar, and popular shows like The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project and The World According to Jeff Goldblum were made available to users in India, now the Hotstar website and mobile apps have reverted back to their original state.

All Disney+ content has also been removed. Hotstar clarified that the access to Disney+ content was part of a ‘beta trial’ with a limited number of users, and that the official Disney+ India launch on Hotstar is still scheduled for March 29.

Users were confused yesterday when a simple update of the app changed the logo and they had access to the wide catalogue of Disney titles, 18 days before the rebranding was supposed to happen, but they welcomed the surprise happily.

However, now, the rollback comes as a rude shock, and consumers who started watching some of the shows, are clearly not happy, judging by social media.

A new prompted update also reverts the Disney+ Hotstar logo to the updated Hotstar logo, that is blue in colour.

Indian viewers have been eagerly waiting for the content since Disney+ launched in November last year in the USA. Guess they’ll have to wait a bit longer now to see Baby Yoda!