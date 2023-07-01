HamberMenu
‘Hostel Huduguru Bekaggidare’ gets a release date

Directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, ‘Hostel Huduguru Bekaggidare’ is a comedy drama, and the film will hit the screens on July 21

July 01, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Hostel Huduguru Bekaggidare’

Poster of ‘Hostel Huduguru Bekaggidare’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The release date of Hostel Huduguru Bekaggidare is out. The Kannada comedy drama, directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, will hit the screens on July 21.

Hostel Huduguru Bekaggidare will be presented by actor-director Rakshit Shetty under his banner Paramvah Studios. The film is set to have cameos from actor-politician Ramya, actor-director Rishab Shetty (Kantara), and filmmaker Pawan Kumar, whose latest release was the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Dhoomam.

Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for Hostel Huduguru Bekagiddare. The film is touted to be based on events that happen in one night at a hostel.

