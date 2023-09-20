ADVERTISEMENT

'Hostel Daze' to end with season four on Prime Video

September 20, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The six-episode season four is directed by Abhinav Anand

PTI

New poster of ‘Hostel Daze’  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The comedy-drama series Hostel Daze will conclude its run on Prime Video with the upcoming fourth season. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the final instalment of the series will debut on the OTT platform on September 27, Prime Video said in a press release.

ALSO READ
Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for ‘Bhaiyyaji’

The show captures the lives of six college students and their hostel experiences. It features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar.

"In the final season, everyone’s favourite gang – Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh aka Jaat, Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo, Nabomita, and Ankit – enters the final year of college and gear up for the ‘real world’," read the official season four description.

The six-episode season four is directed by Abhinav Anand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US