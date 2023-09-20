HamberMenu
'Hostel Daze' to end with season four on Prime Video

The six-episode season four is directed by Abhinav Anand

September 20, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

PTI
New poster of ‘Hostel Daze’ 

New poster of ‘Hostel Daze’  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The comedy-drama series Hostel Daze will conclude its run on Prime Video with the upcoming fourth season. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the final instalment of the series will debut on the OTT platform on September 27, Prime Video said in a press release.

The show captures the lives of six college students and their hostel experiences. It features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar.

"In the final season, everyone’s favourite gang – Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh aka Jaat, Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo, Nabomita, and Ankit – enters the final year of college and gear up for the ‘real world’," read the official season four description.

The six-episode season four is directed by Abhinav Anand.

