Rajinikanth discharged from hospital in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

27 December 2020

Mr. Rajnikanth was admitted at the hospital on the morning of December 25, after his blood pressure showed “severe fluctuations”.

Two-days after admission at a hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, Superstar Rajnikanth was discharged on Sunday. The actor was counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. He was admitted in Apollo Hospitals on Friday morning with severe hypertension and exhaustion.

“His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling better. In view of his improved medical condition, he is being discharged from the hospital today,” stated the hospitals’ management on Sunday afternoon.

He was in Hyderabad to shoot for a movie. While a couple of people on the sets tested positive for COVID-19, Mr Rajnikanth tested negative on December 22.

After admission at the hospital, he was kept under close medical supervision and was treated by a team of doctors. Medical investigations were performed on him. Nothing alarming was found in the reports.

On Sunday morning, the hospital’s management stated that a team of doctors will evaluate him in the afternoon and take a decision on discharging him. And in the afternoon, they said that he is being discharged.

“In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: 1) Complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure. 2) Minimal physical activity and avoid stress,” they stated, adding that in view of the above conditions, he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.