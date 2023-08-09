ADVERTISEMENT

Horror hit ‘Talk to Me’ to get a sequel

August 09, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

To be titled ‘Talk 2 Me’, the sequel will be directed by Danny and Michael Philippou

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Talk to Me’

Talk to Me, the horror hit that has grossed over $20 million at the box office, is set to get a sequel. The Deadline reported that Danny and Michael Philippou will direct the sequel.

To be titled Talk 2 Me, the movie will be written by Danny with Bill Hinzman. Talk to Me revolves around a group of friends who discover they can conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, until the grieving teen Mia (played by Sophie Wilde) takes things too far.

Talking to Deadline, Danny had said given the numerous redrafts he’d done, he couldn’t help but “start writing other scenes, scenes of different people experiencing the hands, continuing on these characters’ story.” “There are scenes for a sequel,” he had said.

