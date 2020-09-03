‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ to ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, films that impressed Sarjun KM

Ozark
I started watching this upon my friend’s suggestion. It is a really gripping and engaging series that is available on Netflix. The series is like a different take on Breaking Bad; the characters are too strong and the screenplay pattern makes you binge-watch it. Ozark takes its own time to set up. But once it does, you get sucked into its world.
The Fall
Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan star in this British drama about a serial killer on the loose, available on Netflix. The Fall is a slow-paced thriller, and I really like movies/series that are slow-burn. And this series is extremely well-written — be it the characters or the events that lead up to the killer.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
There have been a lot of controversies around it lately. But I thought it was a really good film and spoke of something important: hope. Of course, it also touched upon subjects like misogyny. Let us not get into its politics. The craft side of it — the way it was shot and edited — was neatly done, if you treat it as a standalone film that is. Gunjan Saxena is available on Netflix.
Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Malayalam films, in general, are consistently good. But this film — which is on Amazon Prime — is on another level; it is the best of the lot I saw during the lockdown. The movie is lengthy and is almost three hours long. However, it doesn’t bore you as it is extremely well-written and well-performed. Both Prithviraj and Bijju Menon killed it.
Dia
There is nothing complicated about the Kannada film Dia; it is a simple love story told in a simple way. The pacing of the movie is slow, but it just grows on you after a point. It has been a while since we have had a love story that is subtle and simplistic. This is one movie, available on Amazon Prime, I would recommend.
We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to at metro@hehindu.co.in.