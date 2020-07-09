‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Dark’ and ‘Bulbbul’ among Ritu Varma’s choices for OTT viewing

“There are some good days and some otherwise,” Ritu Varma says while talking about being homebound during the pandemic, as regular film shooting schedules are uncertain in the next few months. She had a great start to the year with the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Kanulu Kanulu Dochayante in Telugu) and had been looking forward to working on four new films. All that has to wait. She used the lockdown to catch up on movies and shows on digital platforms, and here are her recommendations.

Jojo Rabbit

I had heard so much about Taika Waititi’s film from my friends but didn’t manage to watch it in theatres. I loved the idea on which the story was built — of Jojo discovering that his mother is protecting a Jewish girl, which makes him question Nazi ideals and his imaginary friend on the lines of Hitler. I was drawn to the direction, performances and how it made a parody of the Nazi hatred towards Jews.

Dark

I watched Season 1 and 2, and have just begun Season 3. The writing took me by surprise, by how it built on an interesting concept and explores the possibilities of wormhole, time travel and it makes you think. Some series can be watched casually, not this one. You miss a moment and you lose something in the story.

Hollywood

I have a thing for period shows and films. Hollywood presents the not-so-nice side of the industry and slowly shows the journeys of diverse people in Hollywood and what it takes for them to make it big, leading to their Academy Award wins. I think anyone in the entertainment field, including me, who has gone against the norm would relate to it in their own way.

Talking of period settings, I also liked Marvellous Mrs Maisel and the film Little Women. I was particularly impressed by the girl’s (Jo March) tenacity to follow her dreams.

Bulbbul

This is another film in a period setting — Bengal Presidency of the 1880s — that I liked watching. The story shows the damage that egos and insecurities can do to a relationship, the oppression the woman goes through and how she emerges from it. The supernatural element in it makes it interesting too. I watched Bulbbul with my mom and she, too, liked it. The story, direction and performances all made it an interesting watch.

Birds of Prey

I’m not sure if many people would pick this film but I liked how it showed girl power in a fun manner. In the fictitious Gotham City, the film centres around the quirky, fun character of Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie nails it. I’d love to enact such an irreverent character some day.

