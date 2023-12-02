‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin receives his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

December 02, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Macaulay Culkin, the actor who played the eight-year-old Kevin McCallister in Home Alone (1990), unveiled his Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Culkin was reunited at the ceremony with Catherine O’Hara, the actress who played his mother in the hit movie.

“Thanks for including me, your fake mother who left you home alone not once, but twice,” Catherine told Culkin. His fiance, Brenda Song, and two young songs joined Culkin at the ceremony. “Home Alone was, is, and always will be a global sensation. The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” Catherine added.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything,” began Culkin in his speech. “You the best woman I have ever known. You have given me all my purpose. You have given me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you have become one of my three favourite people.” Apart from Home Alone, Culkin is known for his performances in Uncle Buck, The Good Son, and Richie Rich. His recent release was Entergalactic.

