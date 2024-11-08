Hombale Films to collaborate with Prabhas in a three-film partnership

Hombale Films, the production house behind pan-India blockbusters such as the KGF films and Kantara, has announced a three-film partnership with Prabhas.

Hombale Films and Prabhas had collaborated for the first time in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 fame, the film hit the screens on December 22, 2023.

The production house announced that its fresh journey with the actor will begin with Salaar 2. Reports say the shoot for the sequel has begun. The three films will be released between 2026 and 2028, said Hombale Films.

“We are proud to unite with the Rebel StarPrabhas in a ground-breaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema. Gets ready as the journey begins with ‘Salaar 2’,” said Hombale Films in a statement.

Hombale Films bankrolled the recently-released Bagheera,the Kannada superhero movie starring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Dr Soori, the film hit the screens on October 31, 2024 and is running to a packed house in theatres.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruti, the movie is touted as a horror comedy and it will have a worldwide release on April 10, 2025. Prabhas has also teamed up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Animal fame for Spirit.

