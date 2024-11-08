 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hombale Films to collaborate with Prabhas in a three-film partnership

Hombale Films and Prabhas will begin their three-film partnership with ‘Salaar 2’, to be directed by Prashanth Neel

Published - November 08, 2024 02:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hombale Films and Prabhas first collaborated for ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’.

Hombale Films and Prabhas first collaborated for ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’.

Hombale Films, the production house behind pan-India blockbusters such as the KGF films and Kantara, has announced a three-film partnership with Prabhas.

‘Spirit’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga begins music work for Prabhas starrer

Hombale Films and Prabhas had collaborated for the first time in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 fame, the film hit the screens on December 22, 2023.

The production house announced that its fresh journey with the actor will begin with Salaar 2. Reports say the shoot for the sequel has begun. The three films will be released between 2026 and 2028, said Hombale Films.

“We are proud to unite with the Rebel StarPrabhas in a ground-breaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema. Gets ready as the journey begins with ‘Salaar 2’,” said Hombale Films in a statement.

Hombale Films bankrolled the recently-released Bagheera,the Kannada superhero movie starring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Dr Soori, the film hit the screens on October 31, 2024 and is running to a packed house in theatres.

ALSO READ:Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ locks release date, first glimpse out

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruti, the movie is touted as a horror comedy and it will have a worldwide release on April 10, 2025. Prabhas has also teamed up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Animal fame for Spirit.

Published - November 08, 2024 02:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Kannada cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.