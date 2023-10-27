ADVERTISEMENT

Hombale Films sets a new release date for ‘Yuva’

October 27, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The debut project of Yuva Rajkumar, the new face from the Dr Rajkumar family, ‘Yuva’ is directed by Santhosh Ananddram

The Hindu Bureau

Yuva Rajkumar in ‘Yuva’ | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

Hombale Films has set a new release date for Yuva, the film planned as the launch of Yuva Rajkumar. The youngster is the latest entrant into the film industry from the Dr Rajkumar family. The Kannada film was scheduled to release on December 22. Now, production house Hombale Films has fixed March 28, 2024, as its new release date.

ALSO READ
Official: It’s ‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ at the box office this Christmas

The postponement was on cards after Hombale Films announced that its ambitious project Salaar will release on December 22. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas in the lead.

Yuva is directed by Santhosh Ananddram. This is Santhosh’s third collaboration with Hombale Films after Yuvarathnaa and Raghavendra Stores.

Sapthami Gowda is the film’s female lead. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer while Shreesha Kuduvalli is the cinematographer. Yuva Rajkumar is the son of actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, and nephew of superstars Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US