Hombale Films sets a new release date for ‘Yuva’

October 27, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

Hombale Films has set a new release date for Yuva, the film planned as the launch of Yuva Rajkumar. The youngster is the latest entrant into the film industry from the Dr Rajkumar family. The Kannada film was scheduled to release on December 22. Now, production house Hombale Films has fixed March 28, 2024, as its new release date.

The postponement was on cards after Hombale Films announced that its ambitious project Salaar will release on December 22. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas in the lead.

Yuva is directed by Santhosh Ananddram. This is Santhosh’s third collaboration with Hombale Films after Yuvarathnaa and Raghavendra Stores.

Sapthami Gowda is the film’s female lead. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer while Shreesha Kuduvalli is the cinematographer. Yuva Rajkumar is the son of actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, and nephew of superstars Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

