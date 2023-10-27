HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hombale Films sets a new release date for ‘Yuva’

The debut project of Yuva Rajkumar, the new face from the Dr Rajkumar family, ‘Yuva’ is directed by Santhosh Ananddram

October 27, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yuva Rajkumar in ‘Yuva’

Yuva Rajkumar in ‘Yuva’ | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

Hombale Films has set a new release date for Yuva, the film planned as the launch of Yuva Rajkumar. The youngster is the latest entrant into the film industry from the Dr Rajkumar family. The Kannada film was scheduled to release on December 22. Now, production house Hombale Films has fixed March 28, 2024, as its new release date.

ALSO READ
Official: It’s ‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ at the box office this Christmas

The postponement was on cards after Hombale Films announced that its ambitious project Salaar will release on December 22. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas in the lead.

Yuva is directed by Santhosh Ananddram. This is Santhosh’s third collaboration with Hombale Films after Yuvarathnaa and Raghavendra Stores.

Sapthami Gowda is the film’s female lead. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer while Shreesha Kuduvalli is the cinematographer. Yuva Rajkumar is the son of actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, and nephew of superstars Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.