Hombale Films hints at Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 3’ on one-year anniversary of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

April 14, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

It’s been a year since Rocky kept his promise to his mother and took all the gold one could own, with him, to the depths of the ocean. As packed theatre halls held their collective breath, director Prashanth Neel had one more surprise in store towards the end of KGF Chapter 2 — a post-credit scene that hinted at a third film. And now, a year since then, producers Hombale Films at hinted at the storyline that the third film might take.

The banner shared a tribute video on the one-year anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2 and a text on the video hints that the third film might tell the story of what happened to Rocky between 1978 and 1981, something that the second instalment didn’t cover. Further, while also confirming that their promise of a third film will be kept, the video also hints at, “the mother of all collisions that is yet to be witnessed.”

Other details regarding the much-awaited third installment remain unknown at the moment.

ALSO READ:The brains behind ‘Kantara,’ ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Salaar’: A deep-dive into the workings of Hombale Films

ADVERTISEMENT

KGF: Chapter 2, which grossed over Rs 1000 crores to become one of India’s biggest films, continued the story of how a boy named Rocky (Yash) ascended to the top to become the country’s most notorious gangster in history. “His name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen,” the official synopsis of the movie read.

KGF: Chapter 2 also starred Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.