HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce

Roughly 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike saying that studios had "created a gig economy inside a union workforce."

May 05, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - LOS ANGELES

Reuters
Members of the Writers Guild of America union picket outside Netflix headquarters near Union Square, on May 3, 2023, in New York.

Members of the Writers Guild of America union picket outside Netflix headquarters near Union Square, on May 3, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

The group representing Hollywood studios fired back on May 4 at claims from striking film and television workers that they have been forced into the "gig economy" because of changes brought by the streaming TV era.

Roughly 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike on Tuesday, saying that studios had "created a gig economy inside a union workforce."

Also read | 'Plagiarism machines': Hollywood writers and studios battle over the future of AI

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Walt Disney Co and Netflix Inc, said writing movies or TV shows in Hollywood "has almost nothing in common with standard 'gig' jobs."

Most TV writers, the group said, are employed on a weekly or episodic basis, with a guarantee of a specified number of weeks or episodes.

In addition, writing comes with "substantial" benefits "that are far superior to what many full-time employees receive for working an entire year," such as healthcare, pension plan contributions and paid parental leave.

Writers say they are working more and making less as studios have shifted their focus to streaming over traditional TV and cable.

The AMPTP said Guild data showed the median number of weeks of employment for a writer on a streaming series is between 20 and 24, which pays a minimum of $91,000, plus future residuals of more than $28,000 for a half-hour script and more than $41,000 for a one-hour script.

Writers note that they have to pay their agents and lawyers from their salaries, and that they may not find a writing gig for rest of the year after their 24 weeks of pay.

The strike has shut down production of late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and could disrupt the fall TV season.

Related Topics

English cinema / USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.