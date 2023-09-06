ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood Strike | Warner Bros.’ yearly profit outlook trimmed by as much as $500 million

September 06, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Warner Bros Discovery owns HBO and Max, CNN, TNT and a host of other entertainment outlets, including DC Comics

AP

The exterior of the Warner Bros. Discovery Atlanta campus is pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: ALYSSA POINTER

Warner Bros Discovery is cutting its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as USD 500 million tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers' and actors' strike.

The US film and television industries remain paralysed by the dual strikes. The writers’ strike began in May and the actors joined them on July 14.

ALSO READ
How Disney is using the Hollywood writers’ strike to move closer to AI

Warner Bros Discovery owns HBO and Max, CNN, TNT and a host of other entertainment outlets, including DC Comics.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between USD 10.5 billion to USD 11 billion, down from USD 11 billion to USD 11.5 billion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Explained | Why are Hollywood’s actors and writers on strike at the same after decades?

"While (Warner Bros. Discovery) is hopeful that these strikes will be resolved soon, it cannot predict when the strikes will ultimately end. With both guilds still on strike today, the company now assumes the financial impact to (Warner Bros. Discovery) of these strikes will persist through the end of 2023,” the company stated.

Shares of Warner Bros based in New York City, rose about 2 per cent Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US