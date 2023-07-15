Hollywood strike: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ production halted

July 15, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

The production of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s much-awaited film Deadpool 3 has been halted amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. Sources confirmed the pause with Deadline. The Marvel product is the biggest project to date to be halted by the strike.

The news came just a few days after Ryan and Hugh dropped the first look from the film as Deadpool and Wolverine on their Instagram stories. In the picture, Ryan could be seen walking alongside a super-suited Wolverine in black and yellow.

Jackman joins the Deadpool franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from X-Men to Logan. The first look emerged on the heels of news that Jennifer Garner will likewise make a Marvel return as Elektra after playing the character in 2003’s Daredevil. Shawn Levy is directing and producing the Marvel threequel.

Plot details remain under wraps. Deadpool 3 is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024. The Deadpool films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning X-Men titles of all time, grossing more than $780 million at the global box office.

