Hollywood Strike: Priyanka Chopra applauds agreement between WGA and studios, streamers

September 26, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas applauded everyone's efforts in bringing about a tentative but essential agreement between the Writers Guild Association (WGA) and the studios and streamers. The SAG-AFTRA strike, which has been ongoing since July of this year, might come to an end as a result of this outcome.

Nearly five months after Hollywood screenwriters went on strike, a tentative deal has been struck to end the impasse between writers and studios that has impacted the television and movie industry. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Sunday signed a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a labour group representing studios and streaming services, Deadline reported.

The writers' strike began on May 2 this year after 11,500 WGA members stopped working when their contract expired. Among the issues they were protesting included increased pay, the use of Artificial Intelligence in the creation of scripts, and the size of diminished writing staffs linked to streaming show performance.

“The WGA and AMPTPT have reached a tentative agreement,” the two groups said in a joint statement on Sunday evening. “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the WGA told its members in a release, which the US-based media outlet Deadline said came after five days of long negotiations.

The deal was agreed on after five days of negotiations after a meeting with union officials and four top media CEOs that began on September 20 and stretched into the weekend. Details of the WGA's tentative agreement have not been released but will be revealed by the guild ahead of membership ratification votes.