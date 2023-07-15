ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood Strike: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ New York premiere cancelled

July 15, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

‘The Special Ops: Lioness’ premiere in Los Angeles was the first to be scrapped followed by the New York event of ‘Oppenheimer’

ANI

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ at the UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The New York red carpet premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, was cancelled amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the Special Ops: Lioness premiere, scheduled for July 18 in Los Angeles with stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly, was the first carpet to be scrapped, followed by Christopher Nolan’s next Oppenheimer‘s red carpet in New York, which was set for July 17.

ALSO READ
In ‘Oppenheimer,’ Christopher Nolan builds a thrilling, serious blockbuster for adults

“In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of Oppenheimer will not be proceeding with the New York premiere as originally planned and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film,” Universal said in a statement. The strike began at midnight on Friday, with actors taking to the picket line that morning.

ALSO READ:Cillian Murphy on playing Oppenheimer: ‘I was desperate to play a lead in Christopher Nolan film’

According to the guidelines, the union’s 160,000 affected members are prohibited from all principal on-camera and off-camera work, such as voice-acting and narration, as well as participating in promotional activity including premieres, interviews, festivals, FYC events, award shows and podcasts. The London premiere of Oppenheimer was barely finished on time after Universal moved the carpet time up by an hour to allow the star-studded ensemble to take photos and conduct interviews before the strike began.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, and yet he pushed the button anyway.

